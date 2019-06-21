Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Marie Peterson. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

June 5th 2019, a rainy spring evening, Lois Marie Peterson’s journey in this life ended with her loving husband and children by her that day. She was just shy of her 92nd birthday and 70th wedding anniversary. Lois is survived by her husband Walbert “Bud” and her four children Richard (Paula), Lois Jyl, Leslie (Ron Olson), James (Patty), her brother John Gadwa, six grandchildren and six Great-Grandchildren. Lois and Bud resided in Bellingham and on Lummi Island. Her impressive journey began in Cosmopolis, Washington with her parents Edward Gadwa and Grace May Johnston. She attended Assumption School and graduated from Bellingham High in 1945. Lois took art classes in high school leading to a lifelong love of design, art and photography. Lois was hired by the Yeager’s family where she carefully retouched and hand colored professional photographs for their photography studio. She was also a model of choice for that studio. After high school, Lois served as President of Unaliyi Theta Rho Girls Club, and the Veterettes drill team and participated in parades throughout the Northwest and Canada. She was named one of Bellingham’s Blossomtime Princesses in 1947. Lois and Bud were married in 1949. Their love and dedication to each other was unparalleled. They were instrumental in opening the Alderwood Park Convalescent Center in 1965 with Lois assuming the responsibilities of the Administrator. The facility’s immediate success was due, in large to her diligent attention. She became one of the first female Administrators licensed in Washington. Lois and Bud were longtime members of the Bellingham Yacht Club and spent many weekends dancing the night away with friends at the waterfront. She was a skilled mariner and could pilot their 42’ yacht solo. They traveled in their boat extensively for the better part of two decades through the Gulf Islands and into southeast Alaska. Her many other accomplishments included; learning French at a college level, founding member of the November Club, active in 4-H for girls, member of the BYC Ladies Auxiliary, active in the Edgemoor Garden Club, accomplished artist whose works ended up in many friends homes, creative seamstress, food service management courses and achieved a 4 point in all of her college level classes. Lois was a caring, loving and generous mother and grandmother. She took great pride in each and loved spending many happy moments with them. They worked on art projects, baking, spending time in the garden, or on the beach at Lummi. Her journey will also be remembered for her love of the water. Her favorite times were spent on Lummi Island or in their boat. The Bellingham Herald quoted her as saying “beachcombing is my first love”. Another Herald Article written by Bev Daniels (circa 1980’s) described Lois as “elegantly attractive” and “A warm, serene woman…” She is dearly missed. We especially want to thank Janna Sanabria who came into our family to help care for Lois these last few months. Janna’s love and support bolstered all the family, giving us hope and help. We also want to thank Pum Bartholick for the care she provided. Recognition also goes to the care team at Spring Creek Assisted Living facility and to Whatcom Hospice who helped navigate during challenging times. A Mass will be held at Assumption Parish on Monday, June 24th at 10:30 a.m. with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice. You may share your memories of Lois with her family at

