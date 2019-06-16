Loman Leroy Hansen, 62 years old, passed away June 8, 2019 in Bellingham, Washington. He was born on December 28, 1956 to Loman and Irene Hansen in Bellingham, Washington. He lived his entire life in Whatcom County and graduated from Ferndale High School. He then attended Western Washington University in Bellingham and obtained degrees in Accounting and Business. Loman is survived by sisters Laura (Greg) Wikstrom, and Carol (Paul) Kelley and brother David Hansen. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents Loman and Irene Hansen and stepfather John Kinley. A memorial service is pending.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 16, 2019