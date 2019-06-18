Lon passed away at Hospice May 9, and Amy passed away Oct 14, 2004, both after a long illness. Lon loved to fish and grow dahlias and together they enjoyed rock hounding and jewelry making., and numerous cousins. Join us at 1 pm for potluck to tell your favorite stories. A Celebration of Life for Lon D. Morgan and Amy M. (Gandee) Morgan will be held Sunday June 23, 2019 at 1 pm at the home of Gary and Irene Morgan, 1258 E. Pole Rd, Everson. Lon passed away at Hospice May 9, and Amy passed away Oct 14, 2004, both after a long illness. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 18, 2019