Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loreen K. Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Loreen (Renie) K. Anderson passed away peacefully at Alderwood Park in Bellingham on October 15, 2019. She was born in Bellingham on August 5, 1943, the oldest daughter of Delbert and Virginia Anderson. Loreen is survived by sister Toni (Ron) Carlson of Ellensburg and brother Gary Anderson of Lynden, nieces and nephews; Rawna Berge (deceased) and Rodney Berge, Tug (Kelly) Carlson, Kenny Anderson and Gerri (Tracy) Epley, as well as eight great nieces and nephews; Bailey and Coltyn Carlson, Haley and Blake Berge, Kira and Sophie Ferris and Sawyer and Jasper Epley and numerous cousins. A life well lived leaves wonderful memories for those who loved her so much. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Alderwood Park for their kindness to Renie and her family. At her request, no services are planned.

Loreen (Renie) K. Anderson passed away peacefully at Alderwood Park in Bellingham on October 15, 2019. She was born in Bellingham on August 5, 1943, the oldest daughter of Delbert and Virginia Anderson. Loreen is survived by sister Toni (Ron) Carlson of Ellensburg and brother Gary Anderson of Lynden, nieces and nephews; Rawna Berge (deceased) and Rodney Berge, Tug (Kelly) Carlson, Kenny Anderson and Gerri (Tracy) Epley, as well as eight great nieces and nephews; Bailey and Coltyn Carlson, Haley and Blake Berge, Kira and Sophie Ferris and Sawyer and Jasper Epley and numerous cousins. A life well lived leaves wonderful memories for those who loved her so much. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Alderwood Park for their kindness to Renie and her family. At her request, no services are planned. Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close