Loreen (Renie) K. Anderson passed away peacefully at Alderwood Park in Bellingham on October 15, 2019. She was born in Bellingham on August 5, 1943, the oldest daughter of Delbert and Virginia Anderson. Loreen is survived by sister Toni (Ron) Carlson of Ellensburg and brother Gary Anderson of Lynden, nieces and nephews; Rawna Berge (deceased) and Rodney Berge, Tug (Kelly) Carlson, Kenny Anderson and Gerri (Tracy) Epley, as well as eight great nieces and nephews; Bailey and Coltyn Carlson, Haley and Blake Berge, Kira and Sophie Ferris and Sawyer and Jasper Epley and numerous cousins. A life well lived leaves wonderful memories for those who loved her so much. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Alderwood Park for their kindness to Renie and her family. At her request, no services are planned.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 20, 2019