Lorelei E. Hanson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorelei E. Hanson.
Service Information
Moles Farewell Tributes -Greenacres Memorial Park
5700 NORTHWEST DRIVE
FERNDALE, WA
98248
(360)-384-1391
Obituary
Send Flowers

Born Nov. 29, 1950 to Herbert and Thelma Hanson, one of 10 children. In her younger years she was active in sports, playing softball and field hockey. Lorelei was a member of Motor Maids and enjoyed many road trips on her Harley through the U.S. and Canada. She retired from Conoco Philips. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Frank, Chuck, and Dale; and her sisters Arlene, Marilyn, and Pauline. She is survived by her brothers Jerry Birdsey (Sheila) and Robert Hanson (Ruby); her sister Leona Allen (Earl); many nieces and nephews; and special nephew Jordan Stone and his children Breanna and Jordan. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Moles Farewell Tributes – Greenacres (5700 Northwest Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248). A private graveside service will take place later at Lummi Island Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Pigs Peace Sanctuary (Stanwood, WA) or Bellingham Cancer Center. Please share your memories of Lorelei at molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.