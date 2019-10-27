Born Nov. 29, 1950 to Herbert and Thelma Hanson, one of 10 children. In her younger years she was active in sports, playing softball and field hockey. Lorelei was a member of Motor Maids and enjoyed many road trips on her Harley through the U.S. and Canada. She retired from Conoco Philips. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Frank, Chuck, and Dale; and her sisters Arlene, Marilyn, and Pauline. She is survived by her brothers Jerry Birdsey (Sheila) and Robert Hanson (Ruby); her sister Leona Allen (Earl); many nieces and nephews; and special nephew Jordan Stone and his children Breanna and Jordan. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Moles Farewell Tributes – Greenacres (5700 Northwest Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248). A private graveside service will take place later at Lummi Island Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Pigs Peace Sanctuary (Stanwood, WA) or Bellingham Cancer Center. Please share your memories of Lorelei at molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 27, 2019