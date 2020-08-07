1/1
Lorena R. Derr
1929 - 2020
Lorena Derr, age 90, passed away at Hospice House in Bellingham on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born December 28, 1929 in Bellingham. As an RN, Lorena worked as the Director of Nursing at a number of local care facilities. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Blaine for many years. In earlier years she enjoyed ceramics, needlework and knitting. Lorena was a well-liked and respected nurse, and had a dry sense of humor. After retiring she volunteered for Hospice, and her family was grateful for the excellent assistance and care that Whatcom Hospice gave to her in her final months. Lorena was preceded in death by her son Ken Andersen. She is survived by her loving husband Leo Derr, daughters Barb Andersen and Kathy Andersen, grandchildren Beau Cline (Kelli), Katie Donaldson (fiancé Leo Castillo), Garett Andersen (Shayla) and Jenny Andersen; great-grandchildren Carter, Jack, Halle, Mia, Veda and Mack, and many loving relatives and friends. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice. A family gathering will be held. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
