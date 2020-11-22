Lorene Erickson

January 14, 1930 - November 12, 2020

Dassel, Minnesota - Lorene Audrey Erickson, age 90, of Dassel, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Augustana Lakeside Apartment in Dassel. A private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Ostmark Lutheran Church, rural Watkins, Minnesota.

The Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Lorene Audrey (Hanson) Erickson, the daughter of Edwin and Alma (Herigstad) Hanson was born on January 14, 1930, in Ferndale, Washington. Lorene grew up in the Ferndale area where she attended school and graduated from the Ferndale High School.

Lorene was baptized and later confirmed in the Christian faith and was a former member of the Swan Lake Lutheran Church and presently a member of the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel. She had been an active member of the Ladies Aid, and the sewing and quilting groups.

On August 22, 1958, Lorene was united in marriage to Douglas Erickson in Ferndale Washington. Together they had resided in several places from 1958, until they settled in Kingston, Minnesota in July of 1969. Lorene and Douglas made their home on a farm near Kingston for several years. Lorene moved to a townhome in Dassel after the death of her husband, Douglas. Lorene made her home at her townhome for 20 years before making the decision to move to the Lakeside Apartments in the fall of 2019.

Lorene was a wonderful cook and baked many loafs of bread and other goodies. For holidays and special events, it was Lorene's job to bring the buns and potato salad. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with her whole heart. She enjoyed watching every one of them grew and she loved to listen to all her grandchildren play the piano. She enjoyed watching the Wheel of Fortune, making puzzles, playing games and doing word searches. She will be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Sheryl (Mike) Wuollet of Cokato, Melody (Jeff) Dyrud of Thief River Falls, Douglas (Susan) Erickson of Farmington, Rochelle (Dave) Brummond of Dassel, Janel Erickson (special friend, Doug Brown) of Watertown, 19 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and one baby on the way, siblings, Edna Kyllingmark of Ferndale, WA, Arlene Lunde of Ferndale, WA, Les (Anna Marie) Hanson of Ferndale, WA, Rosalie (Clary) Jensen of Custer, WA, Don Hanson of Ferndale, WA, sister-in-law, Elaine Hanson of Ferndale, WA, brother-in-law, Donald (Mary Lou) Erickson of St. Peter, sister-in-law, Maxine Peterson of Maple Grove, brother-in-law, Lloyd Johnson of South Haven and her special dear best friend, Doris Bollman. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas on January 1, 1995, her parents, Edwin and Alma Hanson and a brother, Ervin Hanson.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store