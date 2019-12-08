Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorne Allan Jensen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorne A. Jensen passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019 in Bellingham, WA. Our father was born in Camrose, Alberta, Canada to Leonard and Agnes Jensen. He left the family farm and immigrated to the USA at the age of 18. He was almost immediately drafted into the U.S. Army, serving as an Ammunition Sergeant with the 45th Thunderbirds during the Korean War. Imagine being drafted to go fight in a U.S. war when you were still a Canadian citizen! He returned to Ferndale after Korea and became a very proud U.S. citizen. He married another Alberta transplant living in Ferndale, our mother, Madeline Davis, in 1952. He found work as a Ferndale school bus driver. Later, he moved on to employment at the Mobile Oil Refinery and Georgia Pacific Pulp and Paper Mill. He served as a Union Pipe Fitter. He found his true calling and passion in the Ferndale community. He served the city of Ferndale as a police officer and then Police Chief. He became Fire District 7 and City of Ferndale’s first full time Fire Chief after serving as volunteer firefighter for many years. Our mother served right by his side, dispatching police and fire calls right from the phones in our house. With the magic of aluminum foil, our mother always had warm meals waiting for him when responding to problems in Ferndale at all hours. He served on the Ferndale Parks Board and the Planning Commission. He was an Honorary Trustee of the Whatcom County Old Settlers Association. He loved the Ferndale community and considered everyone in Ferndale his friend. Due to Norwegian tradition, the coffee pot was always on for anyone who wanted to talk about Ferndale issues. Former Ferndale Police Chief Mike Knapp was a visitor and the stories they would tell! He is survived by his wife, Madeline Davis Jensen; sons, Allan Lorne Jensen (Sylvia) and Gary S. Jensen (Kelly); two grandchildren, Karri Jensen Heisman of Lynden and Taryn Jensen of Seattle; great grandchildren, Gage and Maia Jensen, and Makayla and Emberly Heisman. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Steven Jensen. Our parents teach us many things. Our father taught us to always give back to our community. Work hard and work smart and then a Happy Hour just might be deserved. At his request, no services will be held. Please share your memories of Lorne at

