Lorraine was born in Dickinson, North Dakota, to Edwin and Pearl Olson. The family moved to a small farm north of Bellingham while she was very young. After graduating from Bellingham High School, class of 1955, she married Melvin Friend in 1959. They spent 58 wonderful years together, until his death in 2017. Lorraine was secretary at the First Baptist Church for over 28 years. She was an avid mall walker, and cherished the friendships it, and the coffee group, inspired. A devoted and loving wife, mother, and friend, she was always kind, sweet, and compassionate. She is survived by her son, Greg (Della) Friend. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24th, at 11:00am at the First Congregational Church (2401 Cornwall Ave). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Whatcom Hospice Foundation, or the First Congregational Church of Bellingham. Please share your memories of Lorraine at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 19, 2020