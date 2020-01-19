Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine C. Friend. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine was born in Dickinson, North Dakota, to Edwin and Pearl Olson. The family moved to a small farm north of Bellingham while she was very young. After graduating from Bellingham High School, class of 1955, she married Melvin Friend in 1959. They spent 58 wonderful years together, until his death in 2017. Lorraine was secretary at the First Baptist Church for over 28 years. She was an avid mall walker, and cherished the friendships it, and the coffee group, inspired. A devoted and loving wife, mother, and friend, she was always kind, sweet, and compassionate. She is survived by her son, Greg (Della) Friend. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24th, at 11:00am at the First Congregational Church (2401 Cornwall Ave). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Whatcom Hospice Foundation, or the First Congregational Church of Bellingham. Please share your memories of Lorraine at

Lorraine was born in Dickinson, North Dakota, to Edwin and Pearl Olson. The family moved to a small farm north of Bellingham while she was very young. After graduating from Bellingham High School, class of 1955, she married Melvin Friend in 1959. They spent 58 wonderful years together, until his death in 2017. Lorraine was secretary at the First Baptist Church for over 28 years. She was an avid mall walker, and cherished the friendships it, and the coffee group, inspired. A devoted and loving wife, mother, and friend, she was always kind, sweet, and compassionate. She is survived by her son, Greg (Della) Friend. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24th, at 11:00am at the First Congregational Church (2401 Cornwall Ave). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Whatcom Hospice Foundation, or the First Congregational Church of Bellingham. Please share your memories of Lorraine at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close