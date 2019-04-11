Lou Kotsogeanis, age 60, of Bellingham passed away April 9, 2019. Trisagion Services will be held at 6 PM on Monday, April 15th at Westford Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 16th at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. Committal following at Bayview Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 11, 2019