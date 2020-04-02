Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Earl DeMarco. View Sign Service Information Lemley Chapel 1008 Third Street Sedro Woolley , WA 98284 (360)-855-1288 Send Flowers Obituary

Louis Earl DeMarco, 92 years old, passed away peacefully at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center in Burlington Washington on March 28, 2020. Thank you to the staff for being there not only for our Dad, but for the family also. Louis was born on December 1, 1927 in the Boston suburb of Summerville, Mass. He is the only son of Michael and Teresa (Gentuso) DeMarco. Louis joined his sister, Betty in the family home. When Louis was two, the birth of his sister, Rose joined the family. Sadly, his sister Rose passed away at one years old. Louis’ sister, Marlene was to join the family a couple of years later putting Louis in the middle of two sisters. Louis grew up in the Boston Italian neighborhood. He had many fond memories of living in a 3 story building which housed his grandparents and other relatives. Louis enjoyed his growing up years in Boston. Louis left Boston at 17 to join the Navy, of which he was very proud to belong. At 22, Louis met his soon to be wife, Geraldine Saylor in California. They were married on October 23, 1950. Gerry began her journey as a sailor’s wife, traveling with Lou to many areas as they were allowed to be together. From this union, Lou was to father 12 children, who were born in many different parts of the states and the Philippines. Louis retired in 1965 in Oak Harbor WA from the United States Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer after 20 years in the Service. Louis was trained as an electrician working many times out at sea. He was the electrician for the planes on the aircraft carriers. Shortly before retiring, the family settled in Burlington for many years. Louis worked several jobs as an appliance repairman before landing the job as head of the electrical department at Intalco in Ferndale. Louis traveled back and forth for many years; they had a house built at Sudden Valley that could accommodate the last 6 kids and moved to Bellingham. When the kids grew up and left home, Louis and Gerry moved to Alabama Hill in Bellingham, downsizing their home. Louis retired out of Intalco and began another journey as a teacher at the Bellingham Vocational Tech School in the Electrical Department. He was there for many years, but when he left teaching he was called in as a substitute when he was needed. Louis was very involved in the Italian Club that is very active in Bellingham, getting together sharing stories and recipes of homemade Italian dishes. He was also very involved in the food bank keeping busy all the time. Louis loved working with wood most of his life and always had a shop going where he built a huge dining room table for all those kids to eat dinner at the same time; stores just didn’t have any big enough to accommodate everyone. Older Church pews were used as chairs on the wall side of the table. Louis also built many dressers and beds for his growing family saving a lot of money to buy them. He was very good at figuring out how to make things work in many areas, cars, homes, appliances and the like. Louis was a very dedicated member of the Catholic Church where ever he lived. He was very devoted in his faith to the very end. Louis is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine; all 12 children, Jeri (Dave) Hubbard, Ed DeMarco, Carrie (Tim) Haymes, Joni (James) Komar/Kirk, Christina DeMarco, Wendy (Rick) Raatz, Mickey (Jan) DeMarco, Dan (Donna) DeMarco, Curtis (Dolores) DeMarco, Josie (Bill ) Gushulak, Lia (Don) Sealund and Gregory (Meg ) DeMarco. Louis is also survived by many, many grandkids and great-grandkids that all love him to pieces. Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Teresa DeMarco; one year old sister, Rose in 1930; sister, Betty in 1996; son in law, Tony Komar in 2004; granddaughters, Jessica Rose in 2016 and Becky Jackson in 2017. Louis was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, citizen and friend. Louis’ final resting place will be at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA. Share your memories of Louis and sign the online guest register at

