Lowell Higley passed at age 101 on January 24, 2020. He was born in Withrow, WA and spent his early years in Kennewick, WA where he graduated from high school. Lowell attended the U of W for 2 years, then entered the service in 1942. He trained and studied many different places in the U.S. He was stationed in Ledo, India during WWII as a cryptographic officer. Lowell married Barbara Keith in 1942, and they had four children. He was the owner of Keith’s Serve-U in Ferndale, WA until retirement. Lowell was predeceased by his wife Barbara and children Wayne, Alita, and Bruce. He is survived by his daughter Rosalee “Rose” Knutson (Alan); grandchildren Jeff Holmes and Lani Davis (Robbie); great-granddaughters Parker and Blair Davis; daughter-in-law Kathy Higley; and numerous nephews and nieces. A celebration of life will be held in his honor at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at United Church of Ferndale. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice House or United Church of Ferndale. Please share your memories of Lowell at molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 23, 2020