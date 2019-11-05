Lucille passed away at the age of 99 at the family compound in Custer Wa. Born in Bolsward Friesland the Netherlands. Lucille preceded in death by her husband Peter Feenstra, son, Dick Feenstra, and second husband Marvin Clark. She is survived by her son Hank Feenstra, daughter Jennie Dekubber (John), daughter-in-law Betty Feenstra. 5 Grandchildren,12 Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Life will be held @ the Blaine Senior Center. Nov.9, 1:00-3:00
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 5, 2019