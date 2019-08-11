Lucy was born on February 21, 1922 in Bancroft, ID to Ettore and Catterina Mariotto. Shortly after graduating from Mount Baker HS in 1941, she was married to Ivan Fredrickson and together they raised four daughters. Lucy loved spending time in her garden and volunteering at the Columbia Elementary School and the Bellingham Senior Activity Center. She was also a longtime member of Birchwood Presbyterian Church, Independent Order of Foresters, and the Senior Activity Center. She was predeceased by her husband, Ivan, and sisters, Clara, Nora, and Flora. Survivors include her daughters, Bev Paulsen (Eric), Annie Eherenfieldt (Rick), Cathy Zender (Doug), and Janis Fredrickson; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 12PM with a funeral service at 1PM followed by a graveside committal, all at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). Memorial donations may be made in Lucy’s name to Birchwood Presbyterian Church or the Bellingham Senior Activity Center. Please share your memories of Lucy at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 11, 2019