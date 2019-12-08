Guest Book View Sign Service Information Moles Farewell Tributes -Greenacres Memorial Park 5700 NORTHWEST DRIVE FERNDALE , WA 98248 (360)-384-1391 Send Flowers Obituary

Lyle Gene Abbott was born on May 24, 1937 in Bellingham to John and Verda (Clevenger) Abbott. He passed away at his home on December 2, 2019. Before Gene was born, the Abbott family moved to Whatcom County from Nebraska. They had seven children; five boys and two girls. All five sons joined the military. After graduating from Bellingham High School in 1956, Gene joined the Army and became a Sergeant during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Sally, on May 7, 1966 and they spent 53 wonderful years together. Gene worked for many years as a painter, retiring from Western Washington University after 25 years in 2000. He played football in high school and enjoyed watching the games on tv later in life. He also enjoyed shuffleboard, waterskiing, and getting together with family. He was predeceased by his five brothers and one sister, and his daughter, Tami Mackey. Survivors include his wife, Sally; daughter, Kelli (Lance) Eggers; sons, Jeff Abbott and Chad Abbott; grandchildren; Damian, Tabitha, David, Paige, Ataya, Tiffany, Chad Jr., and Trinity; great-grandchildren, Haiden and Bradley; and his sister, Mary Conley, who lives in Flint, MI. Gene loved Mary so much, she was his second mother growing up. They talked on the phone every week, sharing stories and laughing together. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 12PM at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). Please share your memories of Gene at

