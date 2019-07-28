Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyle Clayton "Rusty" Dralle. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Send Flowers Obituary

Lyle Clayton Dralle (Rusty), long time resident of Whatcom county, passed away peacefully at his home in Custer, WA. on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born on December 11, 1928 in Presho, SD. The seventh of fourteen children born to Clarence and Hulda (Johnson) Dralle. He was preceded in death by his parents, 9 of his siblings, son Michael Dralle, stepdaughter Lisa Oehlert, step-grandson Chris Gust, granddaughter LaShelle Dralle. He is survived by his children David (Deb) Dralle, Ken (Renee) Dralle, Beth Hendrix, Debbie (Bryan) Gust, Patty (Vaughn) Mylan. Stepchildren Marty LaFave, Julie Cornelsen, Connie Thomas and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family, extended family and friends. He will always be remembered with a twinkle in his eyes, a smile, a story to tell, a helping hand to lend, and wisdom and common sense to share. He was an active member of Central Lutheran Church for many years. He recently found his church home at Zion Lutheran. Private graveside service at Haynie Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Zion Lutheran Church, 7215 Valley View Road, Ferndale. Please join us to honor his life and celebrate him in the joyful way that he would have wanted. In lieu of flowers, please show kindness by offering a smile, holding a door, giving a helping hand or donating to in honor of Rusty. We welcome you to read Rusty’s life story and share your memories of Rusty online at,

