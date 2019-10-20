Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyle Eugene Kuhns. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lyle Eugene Kuhns, age 93, passed away to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born August 15, 1926 in Bellingham, WA, the son of Ralph and Stella Kuhns. Lyle graduated from Bellingham HS in 1944, served in the Army in WWII, and worked for the Bellingham Fire Department for 25 years. He married the love of his life, Wilma (Willie) Childs in 1971. After retirement he and Willie spent the winters traveling and wintering at the Salton Sea in S. California. Lyle enjoyed inviting people over and doing a “Waffle Feed”. He became famous for his amazing waffles. Lyle loved to stay busy, he completely renovated two homes, and built a log cabin from the ground up. His favorite pastimes were sailing, leather working and carving. He was always there to lend a hand when it was needed. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Wilma (Willie) Kuhns; his children: son, K. Kuhns, Karol (Mark Dennis), and stepdaughters: Donna Anderson and Candy (Marvin Thompson); 14 grands, 17 great-grands and four great-great-grandchildren. Lyle is survived by his brother Robert Kuhns and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Ralph and Earl; stepson, Richard Taylor; granddaughter, Chelsea Anderson and great grandson Henry Brown. He is greatly loved and will be missed. Till we meet again, "Keep it between the ditches." A Memorial Service followed by a Reception will be held 12:00 Noon on October 26, 2019 at Valley Baptist Church, in Sedro Woolley. Memorials can be sent to: Hospice of the Northwest, or to the Bellingham Whatcom Firefighters Benevolent Foundation at

