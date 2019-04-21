Lyle Raymond Smith Sr.

Lyle Raymond Smith, Sr., age 96, of Everson passed away at his home Tuesday, April 16, 2019. A funeral services will be held 12:30 PM, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2117 Walnut St., Bellingham 98226 followed by a graveside service with Military Honors at Greenacres Cemetery in Ferndale with The Rev. Jonathan Weldon officiating both services. To view a more complete obituary and share your thoughts and memories please logon to www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
