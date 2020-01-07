Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyle V. Isert. View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Visitation 12:00 PM GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 View Map Burial 1:45 PM Ten Mile Cemetery Service 2:00 PM GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lyle V. Isert, age 92, passed away quietly on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home in Burlington. Lyle was known for his very strong faith and unending love for his wife Elvena. He loved to be on the go, from getting together with friends for coffee to family potlucks and reunions. Lyle was born October 21, 1927 in Islay, Alberta, Canada to parents William and Gudrun (Gunderson) Isert. He graduated from Meridian High School. Soon after he married the love of his life Elvena Fuscher at Laurel Baptist Church. Together they raised three children. Lyle received his certification from the State of Washington as an educational instructor at the Bellingham Vocational Technical School teaching mechanics and trailer repair. For many years he was a commercial fisherman. Lyle had many hobbies. As a young man he was a well-known race car driver. In later years Lyle enjoyed watching NASCAR, along with RV camping, golf, lake fishing and wintering in California. He had a fascination with Aviation and earned his pilot’s license. Lyle is preceded in death by his dear wife Elvena married 72 years. Lyle is survived by three daughters Janet Peterson (John) of Casper Wyoming, Candis O’Neil (Darby) of Ferndale Washington, and Patti Jo Mower (Dave) of Sequim Washington; grandchildren Brad, Greg, Liesa and Matt; great grandchildren Ben, Hunter, Austin, Jacob, and Tyler; and great great grandchildren Amelia and Elizabeth. He will be greatly missed by siblings Carolyn Rustand, Joyce Kieviet, and Dahl Trapeur, special friend and first cousin Ole Gunderson, nephew Dale Kieveit and many other first cousins, relatives, friends and many others. You are invited to join family and friends for a 12 noon visitation at Gillies Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020, followed by a 1 p.m. Funeral service at Gillies. Then out to Ten Mile Cemetery for burial about 1:45, followed by a 2 p.m. reception at Gillies Funeral Home, 202 Front St., Lynden. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Lyle V. Isert, age 92, passed away quietly on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home in Burlington. Lyle was known for his very strong faith and unending love for his wife Elvena. He loved to be on the go, from getting together with friends for coffee to family potlucks and reunions. Lyle was born October 21, 1927 in Islay, Alberta, Canada to parents William and Gudrun (Gunderson) Isert. He graduated from Meridian High School. Soon after he married the love of his life Elvena Fuscher at Laurel Baptist Church. Together they raised three children. Lyle received his certification from the State of Washington as an educational instructor at the Bellingham Vocational Technical School teaching mechanics and trailer repair. For many years he was a commercial fisherman. Lyle had many hobbies. As a young man he was a well-known race car driver. In later years Lyle enjoyed watching NASCAR, along with RV camping, golf, lake fishing and wintering in California. He had a fascination with Aviation and earned his pilot’s license. Lyle is preceded in death by his dear wife Elvena married 72 years. Lyle is survived by three daughters Janet Peterson (John) of Casper Wyoming, Candis O’Neil (Darby) of Ferndale Washington, and Patti Jo Mower (Dave) of Sequim Washington; grandchildren Brad, Greg, Liesa and Matt; great grandchildren Ben, Hunter, Austin, Jacob, and Tyler; and great great grandchildren Amelia and Elizabeth. He will be greatly missed by siblings Carolyn Rustand, Joyce Kieviet, and Dahl Trapeur, special friend and first cousin Ole Gunderson, nephew Dale Kieveit and many other first cousins, relatives, friends and many others. You are invited to join family and friends for a 12 noon visitation at Gillies Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020, followed by a 1 p.m. Funeral service at Gillies. Then out to Ten Mile Cemetery for burial about 1:45, followed by a 2 p.m. reception at Gillies Funeral Home, 202 Front St., Lynden. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close