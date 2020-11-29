Lynda Maconaghie
December 26, 1951 - November 3, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Lynda Diane Maconaghie (Johnson) 68, passed on November 3rd, 2020. She was born, raised, lived and died in Bellingham, WA.
Best Friend and wife of 37 years to Hugh Maconaghie. Mother of Cassandra Goes of San Jose, CA. She is also survived by Janice Clark, Sister-in-law, Dianah Lee, Neice, Deborah Carpenter, Neice, David Clark, Nephew.
Lynda and Hugh met as friends in high school and later they reconnected and married August 27th, 1983 in Bellingham, WA.
She graduated from Sehome High School in 1970. She went on to study Accounting at Cascade Business College and graduated top of her class in 1987. Lynda worked in Accounts Receivable for 30+ years at Reisner Distributor (formerly Bosman Fuels)in Bellingham.
She was a lover of all things Christmas, gardening & flowers, British/Royals, cooking & baking as well as crafting. She also enjoyed Men's Barbershop Singing and was a HUGE fan of the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners.
Her most Notable accomplishment was being the best mother and friend to her daughter Cassandra who was by her side until the end.
She was preceded in death by her mother Leota Johnson (1911-2003); father Melvin Johnson (1921-2004); brother Richard Clark (1934-2009) and mother-in-law Shirley Maconaghie (1928-2011).
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions we will not be having any services in 2020. We will have a celebration of her life in the Spring (or when safe to gather in larger groups) so family and friends can pay tribute to this amazing woman. In lieu of flowers and/or gifts, please consider donating to: The Alzheimer's Association
(https://www.alz.org
) or Whatcom Hospice House