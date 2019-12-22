Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynette Feathers Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynette passed away Dec. 05, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Whatcom County, March 15th, 1949 to Charles and Faye (Adkinson) Feathers. Lynette devoted 33 years of service with the Washington State Patrol, primarily as a Communications officer. She was “Aunt Lynette” to many. Lynette was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Charles Feathers and her husband R. Scott Thompson. Lynette is survived by her sister Jeanice (Bill) Raymond, brother Dennis (Jerri) Feathers, stepsister Betty Anita Hicks and numerous nieces ,nephews and cousins. Lynette had a great sense of humor and loved life. She was loved by many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

