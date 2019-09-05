Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Francine Bellinger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynn Francine (Campbell) Bellinger was born in San Diego, California, on July 24, 1944. Lynn suddenly died on July 16, 2019 at her home in Bellingham, Washington. She was the first child born to Hazel Kate (Hughes) Campbell and Frank Krieg Campbell. Her parents and younger brother preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Elton Dean Bellinger, of 53 years, her son, Bayard Bellinger of Carbondale, Colorado, and her younger sister, Cheryl Sue (Campbell) Baldwin of Ventura, California. Her family moved to China Lake, California in 1950, located in the Mohave Desert between the Sierra Nevada Mountains and Death Valley. During her youth Lynn became involved with competitive swimming and Tennis until she graduated High School. She participated in that sport until after graduation from Sherman E. Burroughs High School in June 1962. Lynn attended Foothill College in 1962 for two years and received her AA degree from Pasadena City College in June, 1965. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography majoring in cartography in January 1969 from San Fernando Valley State College. She married the love of her life on September 25, 1965 at China Lake, CA. Lynn worked in several fields in her career which included teaching, Pink Ladies Construction for women workers, insurance, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. She loved travel, cooking, her animals (there were many), Backgammon and Bridge. After marriage she moved six times due to job changes by her spouse. She was always game to any adversity that arose due to those moves. The last move to Bellingham, Washington, was her favorite. Lynn loved attending Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship and attended every possible Sunday. She was also active in establishing a women’s walking group. She enjoyed getting to know people and would approach new people at gatherings to become better acquainted. Some were even invited into her home to stay for a period of time.

