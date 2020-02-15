Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Michael Megard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with a heavy heart we have to say goodbye to our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend, Lynn Michael Megard as he was taken from us suddenly on February 7, 2020, heading for that special elk hunt in the sky. Lynn was born on May 19, 1943 to Lewis and Dagne Megard of Bellingham, WA. He is survived by the love of his life Janet Megard, His children Pat Wilson & Kimi Lucas, Steve & Cathy Wilson, Lisa Megard & Jack Gerity, Korinne & Anthony Garrison, Cindy & Dave Radden, Dominic and Teresa Alexander Grandchildren, Benjamin, Alex, Chad, Victoria, Khaili, Carter, Jacob, Dylan, Marie, Hayley, Justine and his Great grandchildren Sophia, Braelynn, Thea, Weston, Trey, Tavia and Truitt, Sister Deanna Parkhurst and Brother Gene Megard. He was preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Dagne Megard & Great Grandson Grady William Thomas. Lynn, a retired dairy farmer, was an avid outdoors man. He loved to crab, hunt, fish & log. Lynn will be missed by all his “partners in crime”. He loved the Seahawks, Mariners and all sports. His love also extended to his” pasture pets”. A fan of “The Big Island” where he and Janet would spend time enjoying the sunshine of Kona. He was a family man, the leader of our pack, who loved unconditionally always making time for us. Lynn could often be found in the “Man Cave” ready for whoever would stop by for a cold beer and some great stories and lots of laughter. He was full of life, kind, loving and caring with a huge heart for all. He was a true Viking and extremely proud of his heritage. Our love for him will continue on. We will live our lives in honor of what a great man he was. He may be gone but he will always be alive in our hearts. A celebration of life will follow in the summer of 2020 (details to follow). No flowers please, donations may be sent to Whatcom Humane Society or Pasados Safe Haven

