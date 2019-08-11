Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeline Bernice Eastman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Madeline B. Eastman, 99, passed way after a brief illness Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home in Ferndale, WA. Madeline was born May 7, 1920 to missionary parents Hulda (Danielson) and James Otis Averill, at Kacengo Station, in what was then the Belgian Congo, Africa — now the Democratic Republic of Congo. Her father translated the gospels into the native Dalur language. The family returned to the States 2 years later, after the birth of brother Robert C. Averill (deceased). They settled in New York State, where James was a Methodist minister. Her younger sister, Eloise (deceased) was born there. Madeline graduated high school in Olean, NY and received her nursing degree from Buffalo General Hospital in Buffalo, NY. She worked at the hospital, and later became an industrial nurse for Mobil Oil. She came to Ferndale in 1954 when the refinery at Cherry Point was built. She set up and supervised the medical department there. She married Merton Edwin Eastman (1923-2001) in 1959. Following the birth of a daughter (1960) and son (1963), she returned to work as a geriatric nurse. She retired in 1984. Madeline loved music. She played the pipe organ, and directed the children's choir at St. Paul's Episcopal when she first came to Bellingham. She later joined Christ Episcopal Church in Blaine, where she played the organ and was an active member. She enjoyed gardening and traveling — visiting friends on the East Coast until age 90. She is survived by daughter Linda Eastman of Ferndale and son Mert James Eastman of Austin, Texas. Interment will be at Greenacres Memorial Park, in Ferndale, beside her husband. Memorial gifts may be made to the Red Cross,

