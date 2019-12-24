Marjorie Mae Giger was born March 17, 1931 in Bellingham and passed away on December 20, 2019. Thank you to the staff at Orchard Park for the outstanding care she received while living there, the amazing people from Hospice who helped with her care and comfort and the Bellingham Threshold Singers for their gift of songs. A memorial service will be held at Garden Street United Methodist on Wednesday, January 8th at 2 PM. A reception will follow at the church. View Marjorie’s complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 24, 2019