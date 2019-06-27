Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm Victor Haner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Malcolm Victor Haner of 2656 Mackenzie Rd passed away at his home on June 17th, 2019. At his request, no service will be held. He was born in Seattle Wa. July 21, 1940. He went to school in Bellingham and Ketchikan Alaska. Malcolm served in the US Army from 1963-1965 as an artillery surveyor then in the reserve until 1969. He then went on to photography school at Brooks Institue in Ca. where he met and then married Dorothy Drumheller in June 1971. They came back to Bellingham in 1976. He had a Reprographics Studio in Bellingham, loved photography, genealogy, history. He volunteered at the Marietta Fire Dept. worked on the Gooseberry Point Community and Water Assoc. and did construction work. Malcolm was a fixture out in Gooseberry Point. You could always find him out visiting and helping his friends and neighbors. He was loved by many. Malcolm is survived by his daughters Nicole (Haner) Lapham, spouse Gregg Lapham and Carol (Haner) Ozmer; and his grandchildren Tyler, Sarah, Ethan, and Adam Lapham; Chance and Dylan Ozmer. Malcolm is preceded by his parents Victor and Alma Haner; his brothers Doug and Gregory Haner.

Malcolm Victor Haner of 2656 Mackenzie Rd passed away at his home on June 17th, 2019. At his request, no service will be held. He was born in Seattle Wa. July 21, 1940. He went to school in Bellingham and Ketchikan Alaska. Malcolm served in the US Army from 1963-1965 as an artillery surveyor then in the reserve until 1969. He then went on to photography school at Brooks Institue in Ca. where he met and then married Dorothy Drumheller in June 1971. They came back to Bellingham in 1976. He had a Reprographics Studio in Bellingham, loved photography, genealogy, history. He volunteered at the Marietta Fire Dept. worked on the Gooseberry Point Community and Water Assoc. and did construction work. Malcolm was a fixture out in Gooseberry Point. You could always find him out visiting and helping his friends and neighbors. He was loved by many. Malcolm is survived by his daughters Nicole (Haner) Lapham, spouse Gregg Lapham and Carol (Haner) Ozmer; and his grandchildren Tyler, Sarah, Ethan, and Adam Lapham; Chance and Dylan Ozmer. Malcolm is preceded by his parents Victor and Alma Haner; his brothers Doug and Gregory Haner. Published in Bellingham Herald on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close