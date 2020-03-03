A 17-year resident of Everson, WA, Manfred (Fred) A. Dodds, 71, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019. Fred was born in Ulm, Germany and spent his growing up years in LaGrange Park, IL. Fred’s work as a project manager for AT&T moved him to New Jersey and then to Atlanta, GA, prior to his retiring and joining his family in the Pacific Northwest. In addition to his hobbies of gardening, photography, and travel, upon moving to Whatcom County, Fred pursued his lifelong passion as a rail buff and became involved in local railroad clubs, helping to found the Bellingham Railway Museum where he donated countless hours to introducing young railfans to the pleasure of model trains and railroading. Some of Fred’s dearest friends were made through interactions at the BRM. Fred was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and to family, and his generosity of spirit will live in our hearts and memories forever. Fred is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Mayalana (Bob) Hartford, his nephew, Clayton (Natalie) Hartford, and his great-nephew (Mathew) and great-niece (Megan). Those wishing to make a memorial donation may contribute to the Bellingham Railway Museum, or to the non-profit of your choice. A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, April 5th, from 1 until 3pm, at Broadway Hall in Bellingham.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 3, 2020