Manuel L. Parriera

Service Information
GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden
202 FRONT ST
Lynden, WA
98264
(360)-354-4428
Obituary
Manuel Louis Parriera, age 74 of Lynden passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was known for being strong and hardworking, humble, and had the most beautiful smile. You are invited for visitation at Gillies Funeral Home on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Mass will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lynden on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by burial at Greenacres Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Memorials are suggested to The , Whatcom Community College Foundation and the s. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
