Manuel Louis Parriera, beloved husband, father, Avo, brother, uncle, and friend, went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Thursday, November 21, 2019, after a very brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, children, and close family while listening to his favorite music as he took his last breath. The son of Manuel Sr. and Lena (Silva) Parriera, Manuel was born on October 4, 1945 in Artesia, California where he spent his youth, graduating from Artesia High School in 1963. During his time at Artesia High, he met the love of his life, Keri Mittelholtz. In 1965, at the age of 20, Manuel was drafted into the United States Army to serve his country. During boot camp, he realized who he wanted by his side for life. Returning home on his first leave, he and Keri were married on February 5, 1966. From the time he was 5 years old, Manuel worked in the dairy industry alongside his dad. After returning from his Army service, he continued to work in the dairy industry. Manuel and Keri were blessed with two beautiful children. In 1984, they moved to Lynden Washington, purchasing a farm just south of town on the Hannegan Road. In 1992, he started working for Whatcom Builders/Lakeside Industries, retiring in 2014. After retiring, Manuel and Keri became snowbirds, spending the winter months at their second home in Indio, California. Manuel enjoyed many hobbies including golfing, riding his Harley, working in their yard, and spending time with his family and friends. Manuel will always be remembered for his beautiful smile. He was kind, selfless, friendly, humble, hard-working, genuine, loving, and always showed such great pride of his family. He was a brave man ‘til the end’; never showing how much pain he was really in. Manuel is preceded in death by his parents, sister Cathy Hoefer, brother-in-law Manuel Rodrigues, and great-nephew Cash Parriera. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Keri Parriera; son Ken Parriera of Lynden, Washington; daughter Tamara (Jeff) Norton and their twins Talia and Sawyer of Monroe, Washington; siblings Margie Rodrigues of Hanford, California; Jack (Wilma) Parriera of Ferndale, Washington; Christy (Jerry) Nelson of Fort Worth, Texas; brother-in-law Mike (Robyn) Hoefer of Everson, Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews. You are invited for visitation at Gillies Funeral Home on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lynden on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11 a.m., followed by internment at Greenacres Memorial Park at 2 p.m. A reception will follow to celebrate Manuel’s life at the Camel’s Club in Lynden at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Manuel’s name to The , the Whatcom Community College Foundation, or the . Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

