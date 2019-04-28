Dr. Marc Omar Shokeir died unexpectedly on March 28, 2019 at the age of 49. Omar spent over a decade living and practicing medicine in Bellingham. His young sons Ezra and Vincent, their mother Candice Lankhaar, and his Whatcom County family and friends miss him dearly. Omar was born, raised and attended medical school in Saskatoon, SK. A brilliant pathologist and laboratory administrator, he practiced in Bellingham, Vancouver, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. During his 27 years he mentored many people, published many scientific papers and helped establish several pathology laboratories including Northwest Pathology. Omar was an avid athlete who completed five Ironman Triathlons, numerous alpine climbs and rode his bike religiously. His keen intellect and vast knowledge led him to compete on “Jeopardy.” We remember his generosity, guidance, ambition, charisma, and meaningful conversation; his appreciation for raw humanity, travel, and the finer things in life; and his tremendous bear hugs. A memorial service will be held on May 4, 2019, 2:30 pm at Saskatoon Funeral Home. 306-244-5577. Condolences may be left at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 28, 2019