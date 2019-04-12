Died unexpectedly on March 28, 2019 in Battleford, SK at the age of 49. Omar was born, raised and attended medical school in Saskatoon, SK. He practiced in Vancouver, Bellingham, Red Deer, Calgary, Prince Albert, and North Battleford. A memorial service will be held on May 4, 2019, 2:30 pm at Saskatoon Funeral Home. In his memory, contributions can be made to the Saskatoon Health Region Pathologists Fund in Medicine. Condolences may be left at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 12, 2019