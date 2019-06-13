Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ann Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bellingham native Margaret Ann “Peggy” Brown passed away May 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas surrounded by her sons Curtis, Cameron, and Terence. She was 85. Born Margaret Ann Jones September 3, 1933 in Los Angeles to Eileen and Albert Jones, Peggy was raised in Bellingham, eventually graduating from Bellingham High School. She later attended Washington State College in Pullman for two years before moving back home to Bellingham and earning a bachelor’s degree from Western Washington College of Education. Peggy served as a flight attendant for Pacific Northern Airlines, flying between Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, as well as charter trips to Hawaii, Guam and Vietnam. Given her rather photogenic nature, Peggy was even featured in some of PNA’s print advertising. Living in Sausalito, California in the early 1960s, Peggy began teaching at grade schools in nearby Tiburon and San Rafael. It was here she would make many lifelong friends in the hip, young and exciting San Francisco area. Also during this time, Peggy and her roommates planned a three-day Breakfast at Tiffany’s-style party. Though the party only lasted one day, it attracted a sizable crowd and a local radio station covered the soiree live on the air. It was during this event that Peggy first met Phil Brown, the man she would eventually marry in September 1962. After the birth of their son Terence in 1963, Peggy and Phil moved to Menlo Park, California where they raised another son, Cameron and resided for nearly 50 years. After their boys had grown, Peggy and Phil spent many summers with friends and family at Lake Tahoe, the Pacific Northwest, Idaho, Montana, New York, Florida, and other destinations around the country. They even traveled the world together, visiting Mexico, Great Britain, Ireland, and Europe, and indulging in a six-week, around-the-world tour with stops in South Africa, Singapore, and Hong Kong. In the mid-1980s, Peggy and Phil acquired a home in the desert hamlet of Borrego Springs, California which became an annual wintertime hangout for neighbors and countless friends visiting from all over the US. With Phil’s health in rapid decline, he and Peggy eventually moved to Austin, Texas in 2009 to be closer to Cameron, his wife Mary, and their grandchildren Ian and Catherine. Despite her own steadily worsening health in her final years, Peggy was a voracious reader of British mysteries and attending her grandchildren’s numerous activities. She even started a weekly “wine club’’ at her senior living residence which quickly became “the place to be” on Tuesdays. Peggy’s sister-in-law, Nan Brown, perhaps said it best: “Peggy and Phil knew how to choose great friends. They were a great pair….strong, generous, principled and loving. When they met, it must have been such an upbeat fun joy for them both, and overall, they kept that going all the time I knew them.” Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Phil, and is survived by her sons Curtis, Terence, and Cameron, and her grandchildren Ian and Catherine.

