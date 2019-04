Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Anne Lindhout. View Sign

MARGARET ANNE LINDHOUT(MARGIE) PASSED AWAY ON APRIL 17, 2019 AT THE AGE OF 78 SURROUNDED BY FAMILY AT HER HOME IN RANCHO MIRAGE CA. SHE WAS BORN IN BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON TO EGGERT AND KATHERINE LUDWIGSON ON NOVEMBER 13, 1941. MARGIE MARRIED HER HUSBAND CHUCK LINDHOUT IN 1963 AND PROCEEDED TO RAISE HER THREE BOYS. SHE GRADUATED FROM WESTERN WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY AND TAUGHT SCHOOL FOR THREE YEARS AT ASSUMPTION SCHOOL. MARGIE CARED FOR AND SHARED HER LOVE TO A MULTITUDE OF KIDS OVER MANY YEARS IN THE DAYCARE SHE RAN FROM HER HOME. EVENTUALLY SHE RETIRED AS A DAYCARE MOTHER AND SPENT HER DAYS TRAVELING, GARDENING, LOVING ON AND CARING FOR HER SIX GRANDCHILDREN WHO WERE THE JOY OF HER LIFE. MARGIE IS SURVIVED BY HER HUSBAND OF 56 YEARS, HER THREE SONS JON (LAURA), JEFF (TAMMY) AND JAKE (AMBER), HER SIX GRANDCHILDREN (NATE, TAYLOR, TARA, TALLIE, ABBY, SAM), ONE GREAT GRANDDAUGHTER DUE IN SEPTEMBER AND HER SISTERS MARY JOHNSON AND KATIE ZOROTOVICH. MARGIE WAS PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HER OLDER BROTHER JACK LUDWIGSON. AT HER REQUEST. MARGIE WILL NOT HAVE A MEMORIAL SERVICE, BUT DONATIONS COULD BE MADE IN HER HONOR TO . -WE LOVE YOU MOM AND COULDN'T HAVE ASKED FOR ANY BETTER-

