Margaret Blondheim of San Leandro, CA, passed away on July 17, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born in Millet, Alberta, Canada. Marg and Deb, her husband of 62 years moved to Whatcom County in 1947. Marg enjoyed her flower gardens of dahlias and roses as well as her vegetable garden. In late summer, she was busy harvesting and canning for her family and friends. When it came to baking, the house was filled with many treats of pies, cakes, and cookies, homemade bread, and cinnamon rolls. It was a common occurrence that many family members attended holiday and Sunday dinners to share her many comfort foods. She also enjoyed many years of volunteering for the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ferndale for their yearly smorgasbord. It was not an easy task to help organize, cook, and feed the community. Marg was a willing and helpful member of the St. Theresa’s Guild. She loved to dance throughout her life, a love that began with ice skating on the frozen family pond in Alberta. After Deb retired, they spent many happy years basking in the winter sun of Apache Junction, Arizona, where they enjoyed dancing several times a week. Margaret is survived by her son, James and his husband James Trew of Palm Springs, California, and her daughter, Debra, and her husband Tom Dambly of San Leandro, California. Margaret, know that you are loved. A short memorial service will be held at Greenacres- Stillwater area in Ferndale, Saturday, September 21 at 1 PM.

