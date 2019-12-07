Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Evelyn Cooper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Evelyn Cooper (nee Downie) born in Manitoba Sept 19, 1927, passed away peacefully on Thursday Nov 21st, 2019 at the age of 92 in Lynden WA . Pre-deceased by 1st husband, Mike Beliak and 2nd husband Gerald Cooper, siblings Bill and Irene and her eldest daughter Joanne. Evelyn is sadly missed by daughters Linda (Karel) Stefan and Valerie Beliak, and step-daughters Kelly Cooper and Heather (Rob, Alison, Minnie) Nelson as well as numerous nieces and nephews in the Downie, DeClercq and Crabtree families. Evelyn was an executive secretary at Sears Canada for many years prior to retiring and moving to Mt. Baker. She spent many wonderful years there hiking and cross country skiing with family and friends including her good friend Ivy Hadley and the girls. Ev and Gerry spent many winters down south enjoying the RV life where she loved to entertain in the evenings playing the keyboard and singing. Music was an important part of her life with “Danny Boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling..” being one of her favourites. Those pipes have now called her home. A celebration of life will be held on Dec 11th – 1:30 at Spring Creek 223 E Bakerview Rd, Bellingham. Donations to Whatcom Humane Society appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Margaret Evelyn Cooper (nee Downie) born in Manitoba Sept 19, 1927, passed away peacefully on Thursday Nov 21st, 2019 at the age of 92 in Lynden WA . Pre-deceased by 1st husband, Mike Beliak and 2nd husband Gerald Cooper, siblings Bill and Irene and her eldest daughter Joanne. Evelyn is sadly missed by daughters Linda (Karel) Stefan and Valerie Beliak, and step-daughters Kelly Cooper and Heather (Rob, Alison, Minnie) Nelson as well as numerous nieces and nephews in the Downie, DeClercq and Crabtree families. Evelyn was an executive secretary at Sears Canada for many years prior to retiring and moving to Mt. Baker. She spent many wonderful years there hiking and cross country skiing with family and friends including her good friend Ivy Hadley and the girls. Ev and Gerry spent many winters down south enjoying the RV life where she loved to entertain in the evenings playing the keyboard and singing. Music was an important part of her life with “Danny Boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling..” being one of her favourites. Those pipes have now called her home. A celebration of life will be held on Dec 11th – 1:30 at Spring Creek 223 E Bakerview Rd, Bellingham. Donations to Whatcom Humane Society appreciated in lieu of flowers. Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close