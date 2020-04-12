Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Peggy" Hunt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret “Peggy” Anderson Crowe Hunt passed away at home on April 1st, 2020 in Bellingham, WA after a brief illness. (Not COVID19) Peggy was born in Saint-Lambert, Quebec, Canada on February 8, 1920 to Elizabeth Corry Crowe and Robert Patterson Crowe. Peggy was the eldest of four amazing sisters. The family moved to Vancouver, B.C. when Peggy was 12. She completed RN training at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, B.C. in 1944. Shortly thereafter she met the love of her life, William “Bill” Hunt at a Boeing picnic and they married in 1945 at Ryerson United Church in Vancouver. Peggy and Bill moved to Seattle, WA for Bill’s job with Boeing. They raised their four children in Burien, WA and she was active in St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church, as well as many years with Burien Little Theatre (now Burien Actor’s Theatre) developing her love of acting as well as costuming, and many other theatre related skills. Peggy loved the camaraderie of the theatre and performed in several Seattle area community theatre productions, including Village Theatre in Issaquah, as well as television commercials. She had a small part in the 1986 TV movie “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” with Loretta Swit (and Peggy’s granddaughter Megan). Her final theatre performance was in the Bellingham 2013 Mt Baker Theatre production of “The Producers”- she stole the show at age 93! A sparkle has certainly left our lives with her passing. Peggy and Bill moved to Bellingham in 2003 as Bill’s health declined. Bill passed away shortly thereafter, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Peggy lived on her own for several years and then settled at The Willows Retirement Center where she lived for nine happy years making many more dear friends with her infectious laugh and joy in life. She moved into her daughter’s home in Bellingham in September 2019 as mobility became more of a challenge. Her final big Hoorah was a fabulous Roaring Twenties themed birthday bash for her 100th birthday on February 9th. She enjoyed every minute of it and felt very loved by the many friends and family who attended. Peggy loved her family and was so proud of them all. Peggy was preceded in death by her daughter Susan, husband Bill, and her sisters Ruth Carmichael and Doreen “Dody” Szarmes. Besides many nieces and nephews, she is survived by her sister Anne Bridger of Kelowna, B.C.; son Robb Hunt (Kathy) of Bellevue, WA; daughter Kathleen McGuinness (Scott) of Bellingham, WA; son David Hunt (Frances) of Seattle, WA. Peggy’s grandchildren are Megan Adams (Seth), Donovan Hunt, Jillian Hunt, Richard Hunt (Nina), Corrie Hunt (Steve), Peter Hunt (Danielle), Heather McGuinness (Joe), Shannon McGuinness, Sada Adams and Aidan Adams. Her great grandchildren are Brecon, Finley, Oliver, Jameson, Katherine, Lewis, and Baby Timmons-McGuinness, due in May. Gifts in Peggy’s memory may be made to Whatcom Hospice or your local Hospice organization; Village Theatre in Issaquah WA; or a . A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held at a later date when we can safely gather together. Please share memories of Peggy at

