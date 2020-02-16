Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Leslie Sterud. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maggie, age 79, died at home on February 5th from complications of a stroke. She was born Margaret Leslie Trumbull in Bellingham to Marjorie (McCloy) and Tom Trumbull. Raised on Lummi Island with two brothers and three sisters, they and their friends roamed around the island “like a swarm of bees,” according to Maggie. She graduated from Ferndale High School in 1958, studied for a year at WWU, then moved to Seattle to work as a telephone operator. While living with a roommate on Capitol Hill, Maggie met her future husband Stu, who was instantly captivated: “I knew he was going to call me,” Maggie remembered, and he did. They married three months later in Salem, OR, bought a house in Lake Forest Park, and had two girls—Susan and Marjorie. In 1970 they moved to the Welcome Valley and have lived on North Fork Road ever since. Maggie worked many years as an operator for Pacific Northwest Bell. In the mid-80’s she and Stu relocated temporarily to San Mateo and then Crescent City, CA, where Stu worked as a union electrician. While Stu worked, Maggie made a cozy short-term home and went to the beach nearly every day. On returning home, Maggie finished her working years as an Information Clerk for Whatcom County. She staffed the Information Desk at the courthouse and patiently assisted many people. Her job provided plenty of opportunities for people-watching, which Maggie loved. She appreciated differences in people, and her rhetorical question, “What’s normal?” became a family favorite. At home, Maggie was a caring and selfless wife, mother, sister, grandma and friend. She was an excellent seamstress and knitter and was usually working on a quilt or hat to give away. Many local children (and adults) have worn one of Maggie’s creations. Maggie was a good cook, made a fantastic rhubarb custard pie, and loved growing flowers and fruit. She was practical and organized, always remembered birthdays, and loved sending postcards and letters. Maggie enjoyed a good burn pile and was happiest beachcombing and agate hunting. She cherished her childhood on Lummi Island and returned there as often as possible with family and friends. Maggie loved traveling and took memorable trips to Australia (three times), Greece, and many of the United States. Since retirement, Maggie and Stu spent most winters in Lake Havasu City, AZ. Maggie is survived by husband Stu (married 57 years); daughter Marjorie Bell (Kasey) of Welcome; sisters Suzanne Brown of Western Australia, Mary Leech of Birch Bay, and Elizabeth Rowell of Curlew; grandchildren Kelsey Pullar, Tom Loomis and Finley Bell; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Preceded by parents Marjorie and Tom Trumbull, daughter Susan Loomis, and brothers Dean and Dan Trumbull. Maggie was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed by family and friends. At her request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maggie’s name can be made to Whatcom County Humane Society or Mount Baker Scholarship Foundation.

