Margaret M. Abbess
1946 - 2020
Margaret M. “Marge” Abbess, age 74, passed away peacefully at home in Bellingham on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born February 16, 1946 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to John and Margaret Monko. Margaret worked as a registered nurse, graduated from University of Redlands with a degree in nursing, and later worked as a nurse practitioner in women’s and family health. She married Russell Abbess on November 21, 1970 in California. They have enjoyed living in Bellingham since 1989. She was a proud and founding member of the Red Hat Society here in Bellingham. Margaret and Russ are members of Church of the Assumption. She was preceded in death by parents, and her brother John and George Monko. Margaret is survived by her husband Russell, sons Russell A. Abbess III (wife Evelyn) and Phillip J. Abbess (Michelle) and their daughter Sophia. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption on Thursday, July 30 at 10:30 AM. You may share memories with the family at www.westforfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of the Assumption
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
What a Great picture of Marge! I never liked going to the doctor, but knowing Marge would be there to represent Dr. Patterson initially, always made me feel better when I did have an appointment. She had a cheerful smile with a no nonsense attitude to get the job done. Marge made you feel loved and welcome. Another angel got her wings!
Michal Handy
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Russ and Family, I was so sorry to hear of Marge's passing, but she is in a better place. She fought such a battle. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sue
Sue Munger
Friend
