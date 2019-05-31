Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Maggie" MacKenzie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret "Maggie" MacKenzie, 57, of Bellingham passed away at home in the loving arms of her family on May 20, 2019. Maggie was born November 13, 1961 to Martin L. and Marcia L. MacKenzie of Schenectady, NY. Maggie had been a Bellingham resident since 1976, graduating from Sehome High School in 1979. She went on to attend Western Washington University and graduated from Cascade Business College in 1989. Maggie had been employed with various companies over the years, including Samson Ocean Systems, The Bellingham Herald, Geographics, Ryzex, and most recently T-Mobile where she worked in Dedicated Customer Care since 2003. Maggie enjoyed gardening, crafting, evenings in the park, playing guitar with her friends and family, and celebrating and exploring her Scottish heritage. Kind and loving, passionate and compassionate, Maggie gave freely of her time as a volunteer for countless charities and organizations, including The Red Cross, The Special Olympics, The Bellingham Pride Parade, Crossroads Productions, Hempfest, The Fraternal Order of Eagles, and most especially her beloved Bellingham Highland Games Association for which she'd acted as the clans and vendors coordinator for many years as well as helped organize their yearly Robert Burns Dinner. As the matriarch of her family, Maggie leaves behind two sons, Tony and Christopher Lombardi, a sister, Karen "Kat" MacKenzie Clenney, two brothers, Guy W. and Douglas S. MacKenzie, three grand-daughters, Josie M. R., Maple M. and Alma A. Lombardi as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. But Maggie's family didn't end with blood. She loved her friends as dearly as her closest kin, and she will be sorely missed by Kathy Selnes, Cindy and Chris Cooper, and Alana Marshall. She was preceded in death by her "person", Raelene Winter, who passed away in 2016. A celebration of Maggie's life will be held at 11:00am on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Eagles Club at 1125 N. Forest St., Bellingham, WA 98225. In lieu of flowers, Maggie would prefer that you take a friend to lunch, perform a Random Act of Kindness or volunteer...volunteer...volunteer.

