Margaret Marie Wisbey passed away at home in Bellingham, WA. On March 25, 2020 at the age of 85. Margaret is preceded in death by her beloved husband George and son Jerry. Margaret is lovingly remembered by her friends and family including her children Richard, Geri, Bonnie, Kelli, Nancy and Cindy. Grandchildren include Ryan, Chelsea, Jerry, Nancy, Paul, Logan, Holden, Jessica and Natasha, and great grandson Reagan. Also, many relatives in Washington and Alaska. Born Margaret Marie Berntsen in Nelson Lagoon, Alaska on December 24, 1934, she made Bellingham her home in 1954. There she raised her family, worked many jobs over the years including Bellingham Cold Storage, 3 different bakeries, Saga foods at WWU, but was most proud of being a fisherman. Buying a boat, her and George fished the Bering Sea out of Bellingham each summer for many years. In retirement, she enjoyed cooking, traveling, stained glass, ceramics, crocheting, reading and writing, sewing, and enjoyed making blankets for the veterans. And mostly, spoiling her grandkids. Margaret was proud to be Aleut from the Last Frontier and served on the board of the Aleut Corporation for many years. May her strength and love for God, her family, friends, and kindness to strangers give peace to all who knew her. Margaret was laid to rest Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ferndale. A memorial will be held at a later date, due to the current shelter in place conditions we are under. We ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to The American Legion Post 7 Honor Guard. 1688 West Bakerview Rd. Bellingham, WA. 98226.

