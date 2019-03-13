Margaret Rose Abbott

Margaret Rose Abbott, age 67, of Deming, passed away on March 10, 2019. A prayer service will be held on Thursday, March 14, at 6:00pm. A funeral service will be Friday, March 15, at 10:00am. Both services will be at the Nooksack Community Building, 2515 Sulwhanon Dr., Everson. Please visit the online guestbook at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
