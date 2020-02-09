Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret VanSoest. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Van Soest graduated into glory on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was a faithful servant and beloved by her family. Margaret was born November 20, 1926 in Bellingham, Washington to parents Walter and Pearl (Nouwens) Heutink. She attended Mt. Baker Schools for a time then went on to graduate from Nooksack Valley High School. Margaret met Harold Van Soest at the Sumas roller-skating rink. They later married January 21, 1948. Together they have one son Ron. Margaret loved her family. Margaret worked for Bakkers Grocery store in Everson. She had a long career as store house clerk at Puget Sound Pulp and Paper Mill in Bellingham retiring early in the 1990’s after 45 years. Margaret was a lifelong member of First Reformed Church, Lynden attending both Sunday Services. She enjoyed bowling, and playing Bingo and cards with the ladies from the church. She was a very generous and faithful church volunteer. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Harold and Wally, sister Johanna Peel, and daughter in law Nyla Smith. Margaret is survived by son Ron (Laura) Van Soest, three grandchildren Jamie (Larissa) Van soest, Krista (Josh) O’Bryne and Brandon; 6 great grandchildren, two step daughters, 6 step grandchildren, and nieces, nephews and friends. In memory of Margaret, visitation will be at Gillies Funeral Home on Thursday, February 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. The Memorial service will be at First Reformed Church on Saturday, February 15, at 1 p.m. Memorials are suggested to First Reformed Church, Lynden and Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lyncs Drive, Lynden, WA 98264. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

