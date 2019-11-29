Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margerie E. Cowan. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Margerie E. Cowan of Bellingham passed away Saturday, November 16th at the age of 92. She was born in Driscoll, ND to Wilber and Ethel Koon. Marge married Ben Cowan in Everett and together they raised their three children in Bellingham. She worked for Bob Holmes Optometrist in Bellingham for many years. Marge and Ben enjoyed square dancing with their friends, and travelling in their RV throughout the US. She was a talented knitter and gardener, and had wonderful roses. Marge had a sweet spirit and was always happy and welcoming towards others. She was like an angel who helped out with everyone. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ben Cowan in 2010 and siblings Clifford, Evelyn and Marvin. She is survived by her three children, Darrell Cowan (Carol), Denise (Jack) Vitaljic and Duane Cowan, grandchildren Jaymi (Toby) Williams, Andrew Vitaljic, Darcie (Brendan) Dura, Stacey (Greg) Halverson and Tucker Cowan; great-grandchildren Desiree, Harper, Grayson and Xander, sister Delores (Dave) Marshall, and many loving relatives and friends. Services will be held at Westford Funeral Home at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 11th. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Shuksan Healthcare Center who helped make the last six years of our mom’s life much more enjoyable and special. You may share memories with the family at

Margerie E. Cowan of Bellingham passed away Saturday, November 16th at the age of 92. She was born in Driscoll, ND to Wilber and Ethel Koon. Marge married Ben Cowan in Everett and together they raised their three children in Bellingham. She worked for Bob Holmes Optometrist in Bellingham for many years. Marge and Ben enjoyed square dancing with their friends, and travelling in their RV throughout the US. She was a talented knitter and gardener, and had wonderful roses. Marge had a sweet spirit and was always happy and welcoming towards others. She was like an angel who helped out with everyone. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ben Cowan in 2010 and siblings Clifford, Evelyn and Marvin. She is survived by her three children, Darrell Cowan (Carol), Denise (Jack) Vitaljic and Duane Cowan, grandchildren Jaymi (Toby) Williams, Andrew Vitaljic, Darcie (Brendan) Dura, Stacey (Greg) Halverson and Tucker Cowan; great-grandchildren Desiree, Harper, Grayson and Xander, sister Delores (Dave) Marshall, and many loving relatives and friends. Services will be held at Westford Funeral Home at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 11th. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Shuksan Healthcare Center who helped make the last six years of our mom’s life much more enjoyable and special. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close