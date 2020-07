Maria Dokken, age 73, passed away peacefully at Peace Health St Joseph Hospital on June 28th, 2020. Maria was born August 16th, 1946 in Herbstien, Germany. She is survived by her husband, Ron Dokken, their sons, Michael Watkins and Ron Dokken Jr., as well as grandchildren Kyle, Jessica, Amanda and Zachary. Maria will be missed by all who knew her.



