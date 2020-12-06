Marian Dolores Leer
June 3, 1943 - November 30, 2020
Blaine, Washington - Marian Dolores Leer peacefully passed away on November 30, 2020. Marian was born on June 3, 1943 in Glendale, CA to parents Robert and Eva Jarvie. Bob's early career, as assistant manager of Newberry's Department Store, meant moving the young family to Fort Collins, CO; Billings, MT; Medford, OR; and Ratone, NM before their final move to Ferndale, WA where Bob founded Jarvie's Department Store. Marian graduated from Ferndale High School (1961) and attended Western in Bellingham, WA.
Marian met her husband Conrad (Connie) on a blind date. Connie's first impression of Marian, "She was very easy to talk to and very pretty." Connie and Marian were married on December 21, 1962 – a marriage spanning nearly 58 years. They had three children, Stephanie (1964), Brenda (1967) and Sean (1971).
Marian created a home filled with love. When Connie left for work every day, they always said goodbye to each other with loud smoochy kisses that made their children cringe! Marian read to her children, colored pictures alongside them, kept the cookie jar full, created fun birthday parties and could easily be talked into going to Chuck's Drive-In for an ice cream cone. Marian was the "World's Best Pie Baker" specializing in blackberry pie using berries picked by Connie. She was quite the artist and would transform rocks she found while beach combing at Semiahmoo into wonderful painted houses and animals. She and Connie took great pride in their yard and she was thrilled when they were named "Best Yard of the Week" by the Blaine is Beautiful Committee.
Marian had a close relationship with her father and worked for him at Jarvie's Department Store for many years, until he retired and sold the store. Marian later worked at Blaine Pharmacy and Blaine Bouquet.
Marian had many dear friends. One of her closest friends was her sister Celeste who shared a similar sense of humor and an affinity for gorilla jokes. The GERKS began as a fun picnicking group nearly 30 years ago and evolved into a group of very close friends sharing each other's highs and lows (someone needs to write a book). Marian enjoyed the fellowship with her church family and cherished her friendships in the women's prayer group.
Marian suffered two strokes and a myriad of other health challenges over the past twenty years. However, she never gave up and we began to think of her as the "Energizer Bunny."
Every night when Marian tucked her children into bed – even into adulthood – she would say, "God bless you and keep you." God bless Marian – beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and daughter – keep her in your loving arms until we meet again.
Marian was predeceased by her parents Robert and Eva Jarvie.
She is survived by her husband Conrad Leer, daughters Stephanie (Scott) Tibbits, Brenda (Brian) Deeley, son Sean (Michelle) Leer, grandchildren Riley, Madeleine, Allison, Bobby and Matt, and great grandchild Beatrice, and sister Celeste (Sam) Hilde and their family.
Our deepest gratitude to the Visiting Angels for their exceptional care of Marian, which allowed her to live in the lovely home she created until end of life and her sister Celeste for her constant loving support for Marian and Connie.
A celebration of life will be announced sometime in 2021 when it is safe to gather. Memorials may be made to Northwood Chapel, 580 C Street, Blaine, WA 98230.
