Marian Lorain Harang, age 95, passed away June 28, 2019 at Silverado-Bellingham. She was born August 25, 1923 in Sedro-Woolley to Samuel and Maude (Magnuson) Henderson. She attended Sedro-Woolley High School where she met Ola Harang. After graduating, they both served in the US Army. Ola was in England as a crew member on B-17 bombers and Marian was in North Carolina, mostly working in the Army postal system. When returning home from their military service, Marian and Ola were married January 25, 1946 in Sedro-Woolley. In 1959 Ola and Marian moved to Sitka, Alaska where they raised their family and lived for the next 30 years. Retired life was spent at Lake Samish and visiting their old home town. Marian is survived by her sons, Gordon Harang and his wife, Eileen and Arne Harang; five grandchildren, Debra Thompson of Petersburg, AK, Trevor Harang of Sitka, AK, Bailey Harang of Amce, WA, Lael Harang of Everson, WA and Erika Harang of Bellingham, WA; nine great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren. Marian’s family was very important to her and she was loved dearly and will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Henderson and Maude Melhart; her husband, Ola Harang. A Graveside Inurnment Service will be held at a date to be determined. Share your memories of Marian and sign the online guest register at

