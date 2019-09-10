Marian Lorain Harang

Marian Lorain Harang, age 95, passed away June 28, 2019 at Silverado-Bellingham. A Graveside Inurnment Service will be held at 2:00, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Union Cemetery, Sedro-Woolley, with Pastor Eric Wangen-Hoch presiding. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Sedro-Woolley Alumni and Schools Foundation, PO Box 509, Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284, https://swhsaa.com. Share your memories of Marian and sign the online guest register. at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
