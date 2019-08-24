Marian Rose Pride was born October 23,1928 in San Francisco to Peter A. Ilers and Bernice (Bernstein) Ilers. She graduated from Washington High School in San Francisco. She married Thomas B. Harris in 1948. They had four children; Joan, John, Gregory and Katherine. Thomas died in 1985. Marian married William (Bill) Pride in September 1989. Bill died October 2002. Larry Neil was her life partner until he died in 2013. Marian worked in the restaurant business for many years. Marian and her husband William Pride were active in the Moose lodge for many years. Marian was also very active with the Elite Car Club and Bunko. Enjoyed socializing with friends. Survived by her children, John Harris, Vancouver, Washington, Gregory (Anna) Harris, Bellingham, Washington and Katherine (Tim) Wallace, Virginia. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her brother Edward Ilers, daughter Joan Puetz and husbands Thomas Harris and William Pride and life partner Larry Neil. Memorial Service will be September 7, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2925 James st., Bellingham, Wa. Service starts at 10:30 followed by a family and friends get-together for memories and finger food potluck.

