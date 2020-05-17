Marian Olson, age 91, passed away in Bellingham on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Marian was born September 13, 1928 in Seattle to Harry and Sybil Foster The family lived in Olympia where her father was an assistant Attorney General and later a member of the Washington State Supreme Court. She graduated from Olympia High School, went to Indiana University, and graduated in 1950 with a BA in History from the University of Washington. She married Charles R. Olson on June 19, 1954 and moved to Bellingham where he practiced law. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Marian worked at Haggen Foods as a product demonstrator for 15 years and was famous in the community for her seafood recipes. She volunteered in the cardiac care unit at St. Joseph’s Hospital in gratitude for their lifesaving work. She loved to travel, read, play bridge, cook and entertain friends and family. Chuck and Marian enjoyed more than 50 years as loyal Husky football season ticket holders. Marian was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Chuck and her brother, Stanberry Foster. She is survived by her children Sarah (Mark) Davis of North Bend, WA, Ralph (Krista) Olson of Parker, CO, Susan (Dutch) Nordenger of San Diego, CA, grandchildren Jeff, Andy and Jaden, great-grandchildren Finn, Claire and Flora, sister Joan Lindskog, and many loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in her memory to St. Joseph’s Hospital Cardiac rehab patient scholarship fund https://www.peacehealth.org/foundation/st-joseph/donate-now. A celebration of Marian’s life will be announced at a later date. You may share memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 17, 2020.