Marian Sybil Foster Olson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Olson, age 91, passed away in Bellingham on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Marian was born September 13, 1928 in Seattle to Harry and Sybil Foster The family lived in Olympia where her father was an assistant Attorney General and later a member of the Washington State Supreme Court. She graduated from Olympia High School, went to Indiana University, and graduated in 1950 with a BA in History from the University of Washington. She married Charles R. Olson on June 19, 1954 and moved to Bellingham where he practiced law. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Marian worked at Haggen Foods as a product demonstrator for 15 years and was famous in the community for her seafood recipes. She volunteered in the cardiac care unit at St. Joseph’s Hospital in gratitude for their lifesaving work. She loved to travel, read, play bridge, cook and entertain friends and family. Chuck and Marian enjoyed more than 50 years as loyal Husky football season ticket holders. Marian was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Chuck and her brother, Stanberry Foster. She is survived by her children Sarah (Mark) Davis of North Bend, WA, Ralph (Krista) Olson of Parker, CO, Susan (Dutch) Nordenger of San Diego, CA, grandchildren Jeff, Andy and Jaden, great-grandchildren Finn, Claire and Flora, sister Joan Lindskog, and many loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in her memory to St. Joseph’s Hospital Cardiac rehab patient scholarship fund https://www.peacehealth.org/foundation/st-joseph/donate-now. A celebration of Marian’s life will be announced at a later date. You may share memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved